Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $14.34 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00016100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00037442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007069 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,848,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,793 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

