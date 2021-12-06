Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLAB stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. Photronics has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $841.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PLAB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of Photronics worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.