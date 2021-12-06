Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.9% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,565. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

