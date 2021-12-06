Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 28% This Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004396 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $220.49 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,596.27 or 0.99821258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047918 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $355.84 or 0.00730920 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

