Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.55 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,974,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425,952 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 413,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,112,000 after purchasing an additional 322,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after purchasing an additional 208,674 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,557. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

