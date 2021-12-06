Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.42. 34,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,745,926. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.34.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.