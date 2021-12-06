Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,927 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 128,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,539,626. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $53.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50.

