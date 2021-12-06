Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 7,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,598,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.
WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
