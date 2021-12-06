Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Up 5.9%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.53 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 7,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,598,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 88,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

