PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,520. The company has a market capitalization of $460.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $7.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $167,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

