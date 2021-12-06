Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Update

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

