Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Update

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 12,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.
Shares of PENN stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45.
In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
