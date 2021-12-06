Patriot Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 58,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 330,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $48,955,900.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $40,233,539.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,632,429 shares of company stock worth $808,052,785 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

