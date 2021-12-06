Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

