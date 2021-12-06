Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $15,586,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $108.64 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.15 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

