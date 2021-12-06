Patriot Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,396,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,037,000 after purchasing an additional 280,645 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,449,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,796 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $194,383,000. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 1,435,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,346,000 after purchasing an additional 659,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 891,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

HYG opened at $86.00 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.