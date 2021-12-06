Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 118.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Facebook by 14.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 83,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

