Patientory (PTOY) Achieves Market Cap of $983,449.80

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Patientory has a market capitalization of $983,449.80 and $80.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00036909 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

