Particl (PART) Hits Market Cap of $21.60 Million

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003724 BTC on major exchanges. Particl has a market cap of $21.60 million and approximately $6,141.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.56 or 0.00509447 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 11,743,602 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.