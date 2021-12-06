Parkside Investments LLC Takes Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,269,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,042. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.08.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

