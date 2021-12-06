Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 953 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,503. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.43.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.