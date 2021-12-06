Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after buying an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,262,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,524,000 after buying an additional 1,309,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,887,000.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. 3,378,872 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

