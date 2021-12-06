Parkside Investments LLC Buys Shares of 35,000 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 225,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,886,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 17.29.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,667,171 shares of company stock worth $395,648,211 in the last ninety days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

