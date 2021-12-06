Parkside Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,199,000 after acquiring an additional 145,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,744,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,473,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:TPL traded up $16.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,222.22. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,659. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $642.00 and a one year high of $1,773.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,259.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,381.06. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

