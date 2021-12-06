Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,908 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.