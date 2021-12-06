Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 110.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.29 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

