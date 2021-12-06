Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 11,428 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after acquiring an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.78 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $156.62 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.48.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

