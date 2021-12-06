Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

