Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.11% of Qualys worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Qualys by 98,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QLYS opened at $127.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 705 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $84,924.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
