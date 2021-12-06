Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 78.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,359 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the second quarter worth $157,000.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

NYSE BGR opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.