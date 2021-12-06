Parachute Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Parachute has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $187,725.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,700,936 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

