Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,251 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,246.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32.

