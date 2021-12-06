Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

CINF opened at $115.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.34. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $78.56 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

