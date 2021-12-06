Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,531,925 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,531,925 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.04.

Shares of XPO opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

