Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,367 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

