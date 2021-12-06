Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $115.42 and a 12-month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

