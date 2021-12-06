Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,533 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 13.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,767,000 after acquiring an additional 478,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 78.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $121,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $113.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.77. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 41,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $4,931,933.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,604 shares of company stock worth $12,778,114. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

