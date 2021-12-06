Oxygen (OXY) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $101.05 million and approximately $938,663.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00003210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Coin Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,253,683 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars.

