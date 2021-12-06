Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Shares of OVCHY stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $14.58 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.