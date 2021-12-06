Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Shares of ORPH opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

