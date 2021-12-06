Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Five Below by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE opened at $192.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.34 and a 52-week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

