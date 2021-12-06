Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 477 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toro stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $89.24 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.66 million. Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.