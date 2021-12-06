Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 296 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,649 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.44.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

