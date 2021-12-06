Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,400 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

