Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 225 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.42.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

