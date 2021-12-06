Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 683,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,006,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $75.94 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.98 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

