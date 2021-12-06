Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total value of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $5,247,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock worth $25,798,974. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $544.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $521.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.