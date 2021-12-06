OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $62.23, but opened at $57.75. OptimizeRx shares last traded at $56.36, with a volume of 1,361 shares.

Specifically, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,634 shares of company stock valued at $11,766,791 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.58 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $32,673,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $19,957,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

