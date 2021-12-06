Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.88

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $811.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 41.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Opera by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

