Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Raised to $27.00

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ooma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Ooma stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. Ooma has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ooma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,749,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after acquiring an additional 171,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ooma by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

