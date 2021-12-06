Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 711 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 399,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $40.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen raised their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

