Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in AbbVie by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 456,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after buying an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 25.5% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.2% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $118.85 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.58.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

