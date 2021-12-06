Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,000 SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 81,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.47. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SIGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

